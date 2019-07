(7/18/2019) - A baby albino porcupine was spotted at the Seashore Trolley Museum in Kennebunkport on Tuesday.

Bystanders at the museum believed it to be a skunk at first glance and kept their distance.

Upon their discovery, Seashore Trolley Museum took to Facebook to try and identify the animal.

