Utilities: About 300,000 Michigan customers still in the dark after storms

(7/22/19) - Utility companies continued to work to restore power Monday after heavy storms left more than 800,000 Michigan homes and businesses in the dark.

And some were warned they might not have electricity for a couple of days.

Consumers Energy said about 41,000 customers still did not have power Monday morning.

It said at one point, more than 200,000 were in the dark.

Consumers Energy said it had enlisted crews from six other states to help with restoration and downed powerlines.

Meanwhile, DTE Energy said Friday and Saturday's storms were the largest to hit southeast Michigan in years.

The company said about 600,000 customers across the state were affected.

It also brought in help from other states for repair work.

About 250,000 customers were still without power Monday morning.

DTE said it was on target to restore power for 80 percent of affected customers by end of day Monday.

It expected power would be fully restored for the remaining homes and businesses on Tuesday and Wednesday.

