Rep. Paul Mitchell leaving Congress after current term

(7/24/2019) - Congressman Paul Mitchell of Michigan will leave Congress after the his current term.

Mitchell, a Republican, announced his decision during a House floor speech on Wednesday morning.

"...I have decided I will not seek to continue to represent Michigan's 10th District next term. After serving out the remainder of the 116th Congress, I will return to my family and our small farm," he said.

Mitchell was elected to Congress in 2014 and was re-elected in 2016 and 2018. He never planned to launch a career in Washington.

"My objective has always been simply to work to address significant challenges this nation faces: health care, immigration, and infrastructure for example," Mitchell said. "However, it appears to me that rhetoric overwhelms policy, and politics consumes much of the oxygen in this city."

His district covers Macomb County north through the Thumb Region. He said leaving Congress will give him more time to spend with his family.

"The time has come to make a difference for my family - to focus my time and energy upon them - their needs and goals," Mitchell said.

