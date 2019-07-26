Man surprises wife with an Amazon Prime package birthday cake

(7/26/2019) - A North Carolina man had a prime idea for his wife's birthday.

Waylon McGuire decided to surprise his Amazon-loving wife with one of her favorite things. It's not an Amazon Prime package, but it sure looks like one.

McGuire bought a cake decorated like a delivery box. His wife, Emily, said it made her laugh so hard.

The couple posted pictures on Facebook, racking up hundreds of shares and likes.

Sweet Dreams Bakery in North Carolina created the cake.

