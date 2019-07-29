MSP: 14-year-old Saginaw girl shot while lying in bed

(7/29/19) - State police say a 14-year-old girl was shot while lying in bed in her Saginaw home.

And they say it appears to be a drive-by shooting.

Troopers and police were called out early Monday morning to a house in the 500 block of North Harrison Street.

They say the girl's mother and the mother's boyfriend were also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

State police say the teen was shot in the leg and is listed in stable condition.

No word yet on an arrest in the case.