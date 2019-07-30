Update: One person in custody after deadly Bay City shooting

(7/30/19) - Investigators said someone was taken into custody after the deadly shooting of a Bay City man.

They said officers were called to the 500 block of North Henry Street around 1:30 a.m. Monday.

According to investigators, a 39-year-old man who lived in the home was found dead.

They said a second man had been shot in the leg and was already on his way to the hospital.

Officers said the girlfriend of the man who was killed had also been in the home when the shooting happened.

The Bay City Department of Public Safety announced Tuesday morning a person had been taken into custody in connection to the homicide.




