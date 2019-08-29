52-year-old critically injured after hitting barrier on I-69 overnight

(8/29/2019) - Police say a 52-year-old man suffered critical head injuries after crashing into the concrete median wall on I-69 early Thursday.

The man was driving east on I-69 just west of Dort Highway around 12:55 a.m. when he lost control and hit the wall. He came to a stop on the freeway.

The driver was rushed to Hurley Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition with head injuries. Police were unable to notify his family of the crash early Thursday.

Investigators believe the 52-year-old may have been drunk when he crashed. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Flint Police Department at 810-237-6891.