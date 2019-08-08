Outage forces Saginaw County animal shelter to close temporarily

(8/8/19) - Close to 1,000 Saginaw County Consumers Energy customers were in the dark Thursday morning, including the Animal Care and Control Center.

The shelter announced it had to close until power was restored.

Police say a semi-truck had clipped some electricity lines, bringing wires down.

Consumers Energy said the affected areas included the stretch of M-46 and Stephens Street, west of the river.

Its outage map showed it was reported around 8:00.

Consumers said the estimated time of restoration was 12:15 p.m.

