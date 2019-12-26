53-year-old Linden man facing 14 charges related to child pornography

(12/26/2019) - A Linden man is facing four charges after police say he was viewing child pornography online.

Police arrested 53-year-old Robert Allen Langdon and he was arraigned Dec. 20 on the following charges:

-- Seven counts of possession of child sexually abusive materials.

-- Seven counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

Langdon was arrested after the Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit found he was viewing child pornography online.

Police seized digital evidence from his home and forensic examiners allegedly found the illegal materials.