53-year-old dies after Toyota Camry flips on rural Isabella County road

(10/11/2019) - Police believe a 53-year-old woman may have been speeding when her car rolled over on a rural Isabella County roadway Friday morning.

Deanna Evanzo of Morley was driving a 2002 Toyota Camry east on Fremont Road, which has a gravel surface, when she lost control near Crawford Road in Lincoln Township around 10:20 a.m.

The car left the roadway, rolled over and hit several trees, according to Michigan State Police. Evanzo, who was alone in the car, died at the scene.

Investigators believe speed may have played a role in the crash. They were still working to determine what caused Evanzo to lose control Friday evening.