Eyesore no more: Remnants of Shady Acres Mobile Home Park demolished

(8/9/2019) - The remnants of the former crime-ridden Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint are coming down.

Demolition crews began removing what's left of the Shady Acres Mobile Home Park in Flint.

Demolition crews began removing what is left of the complex on Friday to the delight of neighbors. The park has been an eyesore for years and some called it a breeding ground for crime.

Annette Reynolds has been working for the past year to remove the blight and had even created a Facebook page to gather support. She lives seven blocks away and took Friday off work to see the outcome of her hard work.

"This means a lot to me," Reynolds said. "I drive by it every day. Having it come down, I'm going to be able to see more green instead of the eyesore. It means a lot to me and it means a lot to the community."

The mobile home park with 196 lots has been abandoned since the Genesee County Land Bank took over in 2015. Reynolds said every year, it seemed to get worse from vandalism, illegal dumping and arson.

"I got tired of people going in there and vandalizing it," she said. "While we were trying to clean up and make the neighborhood look better, people were going in there and scrapping it, so this is going to make a big difference for us. We'll be able to keep a better eye on it."

Reynolds' Facebook Group is called Rollingwood Issues (Blight, Eyesores). Today, her group has nearly 400 members, but for her the most important number is one.

"One person can make a difference, because it took me just to kind of get it started and then the volunteers and the other people from the community and different resources from different agencies," Reynolds said. "They can do it. It just takes on person."

She's been focused so much on getting the blight removed that she hasn't thought about what she'd like to see go up in its place.