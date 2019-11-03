$54 million in grants awarded to help low-income Michigan residents with home energy bills

(11/03/19)-- More than $54 million in grants have been awarded to community service agencies to help low-income Michigan residents who fall behind on home energy bills.

Michigan Energy Assistance Program grant agencies help with payments that can be used to meet home heating and electricity costs on primary residences.

The assistance can cover full or partial payment of one or more bills for electric, natural gas, propane, heating oil, or any other deliverable fuel used to provide heat.