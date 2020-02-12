$550,000 lottery prize helps Ogemaw County farmers hit hard in 2019

(2/12/2020) - An Ogemaw County woman says a $550,000 prize she won on the Michigan Lottery's "The Big Spin" show will give her a "clean slate."

Lori Wangler, 58, said the prize is a huge help after her family endured a difficult year farming and operating their trucking business.

"I was really emotional when I found out I had been selected to be on the show," she said. "Our family farms and owns a trucking business and it's been a really difficult year in the fields."

Wangler won a chance to appear on the show and spin the prize wheel. Players win a place on the show by entering codes from non-winning "The Big Spin" tickets online.

"Winning $550,000 means we can start 2020 with a clean slate," Wangler said. "I'll even be able to take my husband on a much-deserved vacation."

"The Big Spin" show prize wheel has a minimum $100,000 prize, but players can claim a maximum of $2 million. The 20 players who have appeared on the show walked away with a combined $9 million in prizes.