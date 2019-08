(8/19/19) - Work was expected to start Monday to remove more than 300 dead and hazardous trees from Barstow Woods in Midland.

The city said the trees were damaged by insects.

It said while the removal process would be loud for neighbors, the work was necessary for the park's long-term health.

The city said the park was expected to stay open, but the Saginaw Road parking lot would most likely be closed.