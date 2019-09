(9/4/2019) - Police are looking for the suspect who robbed a Check n' Go store in Flint on Tuesday evening.

The suspect walked into the store in the 2900 block of Flushing Road near Ballenger Highway and demanded money before making off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The Flint Police Department is searching for one suspect. No description of the suspect was provided on Wednesday.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.