(9/10/19) - Police at the University of Michigan-Flint said an assault was reported on campus.

The campus Department of Public Safety said a man approached a person just after 8:00 Monday night in the William S. White parking lot.

According to investigators, the man tried to take items that belonged to the victim. Police said the man assaulted the victim before running off.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to call the Department of Public Safety at 810-762-3333.