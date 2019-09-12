4 arrested after string of Flushing Township car break-ins, home invasion

(9/12/2019) - Four men have been arrested in connection to multiple vehicle break-ins and an attempted home invasion in Flushing Township.

The group may also be responsible for similar crimes in Montrose and Mt. Morris townships.

Flushing Township police made the arrests Wednesday morning after several people reported stolen items from their cars.

Flushing Township Police Chief Mark Bolin said his department received numerous calls from residents in the Brentwood Farms subdivision off McKinley Road, saying they had items stolen from their vehicles.

"Officers responded and discovered that several vehicles had been gone through entered through unlocked doors," said Bolin.

About four hours later, they received a call about a suspicious car in the 8000 block of Morrish Road less than five miles from the subdivision. When police arrived, the suspects were attempting to break into a home, Bolin said..

"We believe that the (home invasion and vehicle break-ins) could be connected," he said.

Police arrested one of the suspects at the Morrish Road residence while two others ran away on foot behind the house.

"We deployed our K-9 unit and a Mt. Morris Township officer apprehended two more male suspects," Bolin said.

During the investigation, one of the three suspects allowed police to search his home. Bolin said they found items likely stolen from Brentwood Farms and a fourth suspect, who was arrested in connection with the investigation.

"We believe that they may have targeted the Montrose and Mt. Morris Township areas and we are just waiting for all the complaints to come in, put it all together and see what charges are needed," said Bolin.

Investigators are working to determine whether the group also is responsible for past rashes of vehicle break-ins and home invasions.

Anyone with a tip in the cases is asked to call Flushing Township police at 810-659-0809.