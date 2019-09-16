Teen flown to hospital after Tuscola County ATV crash

(9/16/19) - Tuscola County deputies say a teen was flown to the hospital after an ATV crash.

They said the 16-year-old boy from Sterling Heights was on East Wells Road in Wells Township Sunday when he struck a telephone pole.

Deputies said the teen was not wearing a helmet, and he might have had a cellphone in his hand at the time of the collision.

According to investigators, the boy might have accidentally accelerated before the ATV struck the pole and rolled over.

No word yet on his condition.

