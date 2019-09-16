Politicians weigh in on GM - UAW strike

(9/16/19) - President Trump was among the politicians weighing in on the GM strike on Twitter.

He wrote on Sunday, "Here we go again with General Motors and the United Auto Workers. Get together and make a deal!"

Front-runner Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden said, "A job is about a lot more than a paycheck. It's about dignity and respect... Proud to stand with @UAW to demand fair wages and benefits for their members. America's workers deserve better."

Meanwhile, Michigan Senator Gary Peters weighed in on the strike and said, "When the auto industry was in crisis - the UAW and its members stepped up to the plate in the spirit of shared sacrifice -and they and their families in Michigan and across the country - deserve to benefit during periods of profitability... I am hopeful the parties can achieve that result for the next generation of autoworkers, prioritizing American workers and U.S. manufacturing so that we continue to make the best cars in the world."

