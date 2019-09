(9/24/19) - Michiganders were encouraged on Tuesday to make sure they were registered to vote.

September 24 marked the 7th annual National Voter Registration Day.

Organizers described it as a massive 50-state effort to register voters before Election Day in November.

The voter registration campaign was started in 2012.

There are several options for registering to vote in Michigan.

Click on 'Related Links' next to this story for details.