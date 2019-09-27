Saginaw County school named a National Blue Ribbon School

(9/27/19) - A Mid-Michigan school received a big honor and recognition.

The Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy was named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.

A total of 14 Michigan schools received the award.

The designation recognized schools where students achieve very high learning standards.

Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy is a public magnet school for grades 6-12.

