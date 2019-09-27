Saginaw County school named a National Blue Ribbon School

SAGINAW COUNTY (WJRT) - (9/27/19) - A Mid-Michigan school received a big honor and recognition.
The Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy was named a 2019 National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education.
A total of 14 Michigan schools received the award.
The designation recognized schools where students achieve very high learning standards.
Saginaw Arts and Sciences Academy is a public magnet school for grades 6-12.
For more details on the National Blue Ribbon School award, click on 'Related Links' next to this story.