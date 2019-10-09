Grant money helps bring new K-9 to Argentine Twp. police

(10/9/19) - The Argentine Township Police Department announced it had a new member on the force.

It said grant money helped pay for K-9 Trinity.

According to the department, the dog would be trained in narcotics detection and tracking.

Chief David Allen said a $9,000 grant from the Community Foundation of Greater Flint helped cover the costs for Trinity.

The police department had included a K-9 unit for several years.

The program ended in 2016 when the department had to retired K-9 Sirius.

Allen said the township board later voted to reinstate the program.

He said the department raised $4,000, and the new grant from the foundation made the addition possible.

Allen said Trinity and handler Officer Tony Matthews were set to graduate from the K-9 academy in late November.