(10/10/19) - The Roscommon County Sheriff's Office said deputies were 'just horsing around' as they chased a four-legged 'suspect' Thursday morning.

It said they spent about 20 minutes trying to capture an escaped horse near Roscommon.

According to a Facebook post, the horse refused to stop as it eluded arrest.

Investigators said, "His human eventually responded to the scene, and he was taken back into custody and returned to confinement."