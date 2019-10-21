Vinyl records expected to outsell CDs in 2019 for the first time since 1980s

Most people never thought they would use their old records again. But, according to a report by the Recording Industry Association of America, vinyl records are expected to out-sell CDs in 2019.

Many people from various generations visit her store to buy old records, according to the co-owner of Roundabout Music Company.

“Older people, you know, they're like ‘man I used to listen to these when I was a teenager and I can't believe they are coming back.’' Lacy Hale said. "Young kids coming in, they're looking for Pink Floyd or the Beatles.”

Roundabout Music Company opened its doors five years ago.

“I think at the time more of a resurgence was happening,” said Hale.

Hale said she thinks the nostalgic ritual of playing records is what attracts people.

“There's that ritual of taking the record out of the sleeve and putting it on the turntable and you get to see the art,” said Hale.

Many agree that records simply sound better than digital music.

“There's a depth to it. There's also sometimes you get that flat surface noise the pops and cracks,” said Hale.

While vinyls are becoming more popular than CDs, reports say online streaming is still the most popular way people listen to music.

