Sheldon Neeley disappointed by what was not said in 'State of the City'

(10/22/19) - The man running against incumbent Flint Mayor Karen Weaver reacted to her 'State of the City' address.

State Representative Sheldon Neeley spoke to ABC 12 News after Weaver's speech Monday night at The Capitol Theatre.

During her address, Weaver spoke about Flint's comeback and the city's ongoing efforts to add more housing and playgrounds in neighborhoods.

She also spoke about economic development, new jobs, and recovery from the water emergency.

Afterward, Neeley said he was disappointed by what Weaver did not say during her speech.

"She should have been talking more about being inclusive to the community to bring them on board. To talk to them and say, 'what are your needs?' It should not have been a monologue but more of a dialogue with our community saying these are the things that we're hearing from you and these are the ways we're going to address them."

Flint voters will choose a mayor during the November 5th General Election.

For more details on the 'State of the City' address, click on 'Related Links' next to this story.