School bus involved in deadly Isabella County crash; students OK

(10/25/19) - The Isabella County Sheriff's Office said two people were killed in a crash between a car and a school bus.

It said it happened Thursday night in Broomfield Township on Coldwater Road.

Investigators said a car headed south went into the northbound lane and collided with a Chippewa Hills school bus.

Deputies said the car caught on fire and the driver and passenger were killed.

The sheriff's office said the JV football team was on the bus at the time of the crash.

Investigators said two students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.