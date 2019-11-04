MI absentee ballot pick up deadline is 4 pm Monday

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - (11/4/19) - Michiganders can now vote absentee without having a reason.

The pickup deadline for absentee ballots was 4:00 p.m. Monday, which was the day before the November 5 election.

Voters could get the ballots from their local clerk.

The state said voters had until 5:00 p.m. the Friday before the election to request to have a ballot mailed to them.

The completed ballots had to be turned in by 8:00 on election night.

