Flint gets new mayor as Sheldon Neeley defeats Karen Weaver

(11/5/2019) -- Flint will have a new mayor.

Term-limited State Rep. Sheldon Neeley defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Weaver on Tuesday. Neeley received 7,082 votes to 6,877 for Weaver, according to totals from the Genesee County Clerk's Office.

Weaver served one term as mayor and survived a recall attempt in November 2017. She was elected mayor in 2015 as the Flint water crisis was affecting the entire city and the state still managed most day-to-day city affairs.

As mayor, she oversaw the transition back to local control from state-appointed emergency managers and recovery from the Flint water crisis, including management of the citywide project to replace 22,000 lead water service lines.

Weaver also pushed for the City Council to approve a 30-year water supply contract with the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit, which was approved in 2017.

Neeley, who previously sat on the Flint City Council, is completing his third term as state representative in Lansing. He is unable to seek re-election to the Michigan House due to term limits.

The ongoing recovery from the water emergency was an important issue in the election.

During an exclusive ABC 12 Mayoral Debate in October, Weaver said, “We have made progress in the city of Flint, but we have a ways to go. Let's rebuild Flint together to be the city that we imagine, and know that it can be."

Neely said there was a lack of community trust in the recovery efforts.

He laid out his areas of focus during the debate.

“Residential, recreation, economics, education, and safety is my platform. Those are the five points of light."

The winner will serve a three-year term until 2022, when Flint transitions to holding mayoral elections on even-numbered years that coincide with Michigan’s gubernatorial elections.