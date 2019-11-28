Thanksgiving photos wanted for #MeijerSimplyGive campaign

(11/28/19) - Meijer asked people to take pictures of their Thanksgiving dinner and post it to social media to help local food banks.

Its #MeijerSimplyGive Hashtag Campaign ran through Thanksgiving Day.

The grocery chain said it would donate one meal to a local food bank for every post it received up to one million meals.

It asked people to take a photo of their meal, and use the #meijersimplygive on social media posts on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

The company said its Simply Give program started in 2008 to help local food pantries feed hungry families.

Meijer said it had generated more than $50 million over the years, which equated to more than 500 million meals.