Close to 3,500 businesses and homes in Midland County still without power

(12/3/19) - Consumers Energy said about 3,500 businesses and homes in Midland County were still without power, days after a winter storm.

Cews were working around the clock to restore electricity after the weekend storm.

The Consumers Energy outage map Tuesday morning showed several areas of Midland County had been without power for more than 48 hours.

Overall, it showed about 5,600 customers in Michigan did not have electricity due to the storm.

The company said crews were looking to restore power throughout the day. At one point, Consumers Energy said more than 30,000 had lost power.