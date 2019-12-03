Prosecutor: Flint ambulance thief was after next heroin dose

(12/3/2019) - Just after midnight, early Tuesday morning, November 26th, the Genesee County Park Rangers said Raymond Kibby stole an ambulance from McLaren Flint hospital.

"My understanding is the suspect was dropped off at McLaren hospital by his mother because he was having withdrawal symptoms from heroin usage," Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton explained.

He said Kibby used about an hour prior; and, he told police he stole the ambulance to get to the south side of Flint where the 32-year-old planned to purchase more heroin.

"What's interesting about this is that he did not turn on the overhead lights or the siren. He didn't know how," Leyton said. "Nor did he turn on the headlights because he didn't know how."

It's pretty clear from the video that he wasn't nervous about the crime he was committing.

"On the video, you can see him running red lights at Court Street and Miller Road. He's going down Ballenger Highway," Leyton said. "So, those are major intersections where there could've been a real disaster."

Watching the video, there is a time when you can see Kibby put on his hoodie. That's when we're we're told police caught up to him.

In the video, you can see Kibby stops for a moment when they pull up; but then he drives through a yard, over a curb onto southbound Fenton Road.

The audio kicked in as he sped up. The Rangers said Kibby got up to about 40 miles an hour. Leyton said he complained the ambulance wouldn't go any faster.

"One minute you're just having a nice evening at home and the next chaos. Just unbelievable," Jeff Ramsey said.

We showed you the damage to his home and parked vehicle on Alvord Avenue last week.

The ambulance's dash camera footage showed Kibby's exact path of destruction before he crashes into a tree and then a police car.

"We're gonna try to see whether he's interested in getting off heroin, maybe put him in drug court where we might be able to get to the root of his problem and get him off the dope," Leyton said. "So maybe we can turn him into a productive citizen."

State EMS Flint explained their policy is to turn off and lock the car, but the crew was working in the best interest of the patient. So yes, the keys were left in the unlocked car's ignition.

Kibby was charged with five felonies and a misdemeanor.