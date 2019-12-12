How to prevent hackers from accessing your home security system

(12/12/19) - They're meant to protect you from someone breaking into your home, but they may not be as secure as you think.

There's a digital invasion taking place.

One that involves video security systems and the devices they're connected to.

"The biggest vulnerability with any security system, especially for Ring, is that it's through WiFi. WiFi in itself is an entry point into any network," said Isaac Scharrer, ABC12's Information Systems Assistant Manager.

Before coming to ABC12, Scharrer worked for 3 years in network security for the banking industry.

He says WiFi can easily be hacked with online devices that are sold for under a hundred dollars.

"From what you see on the Ring, is that data encrypted as it goes across the WiFi and through all the way to their network, and then to your phone. Or, is it un-encrypted. If it's un-encrypted and somebody is on your WiFi network, they'll be able to see everything that, that device is transmitting," added Scharrer.

There are some common sense measures you can take to help prevent your system from being taken over.

First, safeguard your Wi-Fi with a guest network and use a strong password.

Next, do not share your Wi-FI publically.

Disable or hide WiFi Network (SSID) on your network devices like routers.

Use a firewall and antivirus software.

And always keep software up-to-date.

Ring isn't the only company experiencing hacking issues.

The bottom line is, how convenient do you want your security system to be?

Because the more convenient it is to you -- the easier it will be for those who may want to enter -- without knocking on the door.