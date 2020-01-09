Tips for safely using your portable generator and utility plans

(1/9/2020) - Many people in mid-Michigan may be starting their portable generators for the first time this weekend if the power goes out.

But, you need to know how to to safely operate them.

It was just three years ago that a Fenton Township family lost their lives while using a portable generator.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission more than 900 people died of carbon monoxide poisoning from portable generators between 2005 and 2017.

And more than 15,000 people were treated in emergency rooms after being poisoned by the colorless and odorless gas.

So, keep in mind these safety tips to avoid a potential tragedy.

1. Never run a generator in a garage or indoors.

2. Place generator at least 20 feet from your residence.

3. Point exhaust away from windows or doors.

4. Turn off a gas-powered generator and let it cool before refueling.

5. Only use heavy outdoor extension cords.

6. Install a transfer switch to connect power to your home.

Also make sure you have at least one carbon monoxide detector installed in your home, just in case of a leak from your furnace.

Consumers Energy and other utility companies are on standby, prepared to work around the clock - to restore power.

Part of the looming winter storm - could bring a significant layer of ice to parts of mid-Michigan.

Combine that with high wind gusts of more than 45 to 50 mph - and it could leave hundreds of thousands without power for days.

"We've got over a hundred and thirty years experience as a electric company, so we know what happens when ice hits us, so again, we're preparing as much as possible to be ready, to respond," said Debra Dodd, Consumers Energy Spokesperson.

Consider a half inch of ice may add up to 500 pounds to a power line.

It's a challenge hundreds of utility crews are ready for.

"They are amazing. They work 16 hour days, they just really come together and respond and we just really appreciate our customers patience as we will work as quickly and safely as possible to get everybody restored as quickly as possible," added Dodd.

It's a good idea to plan ahead, so charge your phone, have flashlights, lanterns and candles ready, non-perishable food, water and any medication. And don't forget your pets.

Remember to stay 25 feet away from power lines.

You can call Consumers Energy or 911 if you spot downed lines.

And for updates, check the outage map on the Consumers website.