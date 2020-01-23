Police identify man killed in Planet 3 shooting; trampoline park reopens

(1/23/2020) - Police identified the man who died Saturday after a shooting at Planet 3 Extreme Air Park in Flint Township.

Damon Darrnell Hodges, a 43-year-old from Flint, was pronounced dead from gunshot wounds he received inside the business.

Police arrested a 39-year-old Flint woman at the scene, but she was released from custody on Tuesday with no charges filed while authorities continue investigating the incident.

The woman may face criminal charges later. Police say Hodges had a history of domestic violence involving the 39-year-old woman.

Planet 3 reopened on Thursday after being closed for four days after the incident.