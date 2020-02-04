Mid-Michigan university cancels nursing trip to China over Coronavirus concerns

(2/4/20) - Saginaw Valley State University announced it was canceling a nursing trip to mainland China because of concerns over the Coronavirus.

The school said it would explore other options for the annual Roberts Fellows program.

According to SVSU, the group usually visited Japan, China, and Taiwan in May.

But it said the trip could expose the students to the outbreak, making it too dangerous for travel.

As of this writing, more than 20,000 cases of the virus had been reported throughout the world.

A report from China showed 425 people had died from the illness.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said symptoms of the new coronavirus were similar to pneumonia and could include mild symptoms such as a slight cough, to more severe symptoms such as fever and breathing issues.