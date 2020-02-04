Saginaw Animal Care & Control to host Valentine's Day adoption event

(2/4/20) - Saginaw County Animal Care and Control announced it was hosting a special 'Match Maker Valentine's Day Adoption Event' on February 14, 2020.

It said dog adoption fees would be reduced from $125 to $62, plus $12 for a Saginaw County Dog License.

The shelter said cat adoption fees would be reduced from $50 to $25.

Animal lovers were invited to visit and meet their 'furever' match on Valentine's Day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the shelter at 1312 Gratiot Avenue in Saginaw.

