ABC 12 investigates cutting the cable cord: is it worth it?

(2/6/20) - Nearly 45 million Americans have already cut their cable cord. But once you cancel it, how do you know what streaming service is worth the money?

Chaelaray Barker of Flint said the various choices could be pretty overwhelming to sort through.

"It was very confusing… I had to talk my mom through all that kind of stuff. She was like, 'I have no clue what offers the most."

Don't worry Chaelaray, most people don't know.

First, you have to start with the internet in order to stream anything.

While there are great sign-up deals out there, you're looking at paying about $45 a month.

And don't forget you have to rent a modem. It’s about $14 bucks a month unless you buy your own for about $100.

Now to the good stuff. Grab the popcorn and get ready to binge.

Netflix starts at about $9 a month or $13 if you want HD.

You get access to more than 5-thousand shows and movies any time you want to binge them.

If you want to catch Jennifer Anniston in her award-winning turn at my job on ‘The Morning Show’ you'll have to get Apple TV plus, which is about $5 a month.

Amazon Prime gives you the most bang for your buck with more than 12 thousand movies. It is either $9 a month, or $119 a year, and you also get the benefits of free shipping on Amazon.

Hulu has about 4-thousand titles to pick from, including originals like Handmaid's Tale. With ads, it'll run you $6 a month. Without them, it’s $12. BUT, Hulu has also upped the ante, allowing you to add on Disney Plus and ESPN for just $13 a month.

And speaking of Disney Plus, you can get your Baby Yoda fix, and all things princess or superhero, for $7 a month. That includes all of the Marvel, Star Wars, Disney Pixar and Simpsons catalogs.

HBO will now will cost you $15 a month. Showtime is $11 per month.

It adds up quickly. Let's say you pick Amazon Prime for $9, HBO for $15, and $70 for the internet and a modem. That’s $94.

For live tv, you will pay $50 per month for Youtube TV, which includes 70 channels and networks like ABC.

Hulu Live is $55 a month for 60 channels, plus all the streaming content

So let's say you do Hulu Live, HBO, and your Baby Yoda fix for about $76 bucks, plus $70 for internet and a modem. You're looking at $146 a month.

To get 100 channels of cable, not counting the big ones like HBO, it's about $70 a month. With another $70 for internet service and modem, you are paying about the same price.

So it all comes down to what channels and shows you want to see. Each streaming service offers exclusive content.

Keep in mind, as more Americans cut the cord and stop paying those cable bills, experts say the cost of getting internet and wifi will just keep going up till it costs what you were paying with cable.

