Done with homework: More than 200 schools in UAE cancel it

(2/11/2020) - More than 250 government-run schools in the United Arab Emirates are done with homework.

The National newspaper reports that, starting next week, the Education Ministry is abolishing homework in public schools in the emirates of Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The move will help students make the most of their time in school and have more time for other activities and their families after school.

Other countries, like Finland, have had success with less homework, which proponents argue allows children more time to think creatively and play outdoors.