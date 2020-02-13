Slick roads and collisions affect Mid Michigan morning commute

(2/13/20) - Mid-Michigan drivers dealt with slick and snowy roads Thursday morning as they avoided several accidents.

The dangerous conditions also factored into more than 20 school closings in the Great Lakes Bay Region.

First responders were called to accident reports on several major highways, including I-75, I-675, and U.S. 127.

There were also collisions reported south of Fenton on U.S. 23.

Law enforcement agencies reminded drivers to slow down and allow for some extra time while traveling.