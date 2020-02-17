MSP: Car hits and kills man and horse in Mecosta County

(2/17/20) - Michigan State Police said an 85-year-old man and his horse were hit by a car and killed.

They said a trooper was also hurt in the crash Sunday in Mecosta County.

Investigators say the trooper found a horse wandering loose along 8 Mile Road in Austin Township. Passersby identified the horse's owner as Robert Johnston of Stanwood and he was summoned to the scene.

Investigators say the trooper was helping Johnston walk the horse back home, when a 43-year-old woman from Mount Pleasant lost control of her car and hit them. Johnston and the horse died on the scene.

The trooper, who was in the patrol car when they got hit, was treated for his injuries and released. The woman was not hurt.

Michigan State Police were still investigating the crash on Monday.