Woman injured by concrete that fell from bridge over U.S. 127

(2/21/20) - Michigan Department of Transportation officials say wood barriers will be placed beneath a bridge over U.S. 127 near Mason after a woman was injured when concrete fell from a bridge and broke through her windshield.

The Ingham County Sheriff's Office says the 38-year-old woman on Wednesday was driving north on U.S. 127 at Barnes Road when the concrete fell, striking her in the head.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Transportation Department crews inspected the bridge after the sheriff's office investigated the accident.

They removed pieces of loose concrete on the Barnes Road bridge and others along U.S. 127.

