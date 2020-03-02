How Bernie Sanders spends his small-dollar donations

(3/2/2020) - It's never been costlier to run a campaign. While there's generally a lot of focus on how that cash is raised, little attention is paid to how it's spent.

Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., gestures during a campaign rally Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020, in Virginia Beach, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Experts say this year's candidates are changing the way campaign cash is spent: None more so than Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.

He already raised more than $130 million with an average donation of just $18 a person.

Karl Evers-Hillstrom with Open Secrets, a website dedicated to shining a light on campaign finance, broke down how the senator is spending it.

Based on the latest set of complete numbers, for every $18 Sanders spends:

-- $5.58 goes to travel, lodging, rent, polling, technology and other odds and ends.

-- $5.04 goes to staff salaries.

-- $4.68 goes to advertising.

-- $2.70 is spent raising more money.

As for where it's spent, the money more or less follows the primary schedule.

"So what you see is them shifting their resources from Iowa, onto New Hampshire, onto South Carolina and then onto the biggest Super Tuesday states," Evers-Hillstrom said.

There's little difference between how campaigns spend their money.

"There's kind of a playbook and you raise a bunch of money and you spend most of that money on media," said Jennifer Victor, a professor at George Mason University.

She said this year is different. Sanders, who has a unionized campaign team, is spending a much higher percentage on staff and less on media.

"From my point of view, it seems like it's relatively consistent with his idea of running a grass roots campaign," Victor said.

She said the usual spending patterns will likely re-emerge when the Democrats eventually pick a nominee. But, she said no candidate will be able to keep up with cash pouring in from outside groups, unlike in the past.

Vermonters are financially supporting Sanders, donating more than 13,000 times, accounting for about $500,000.

