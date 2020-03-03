'Superheroes Live Forever' billboard honors Chris Hamilton

(3/3/20) - A special billboard off I-69 in Flint Township paid tribute to the longtime leader of a non-profit that helped children.

Old Newsboys of Flint said Executive Director Chris Hamilton died last Sunday.

The charity dating back 100 years works to make sure every child in Genesee County has a Christmas.

Hamilton helped raise money year-round in events including the annual December newspaper sale.

He had also served on the board for Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County since 2016.

Those who knew him said he was dedicated to making a difference in the lives of children and had sacrificed a lot to help the community.

The billboard displayed Tuesday featured Hamilton's picture with the caption 'Superheroes Live Forever.'

It was located near the I-69/ I-75 interchange.