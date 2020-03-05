Rep. Justin Amash says he's considering a presidential run

(3/5/20) - A former West Michigan Republican-turned-independent said he was thinking of entering the presidential race as a third-party candidate.

Representative Justin Amash told CNN he was still considering whether to throw his hat into the 2020 White House ring.

Amash would run as a libertarian presidential candidate.

But he said he would only do it if there was a path to victory for him in November.

Amash made headlines last year after he quit the Republican party while publicly arguing that President Trump engaged in impeachable conduct.

