Michigan DOC temporarily halts state prison visits

(3/13/20) - The Michigan Department of Corrections said it had temporarily halted visits at state prisons because of the coronavirus outbreak.

There had been 12 confirmed cases in Michigan when the announcement was made Friday.

The state said the decision was part of an effort to protect staff, prisoners, and the public.

MDOC said outside volunteers and other tours and groups would also not be allowed to visit.

“This was not a decision we arrived at lightly, as we understand and recognize the importance of family contact with the prison population,” said MDOC Director Heidi Washington. “Our primary concern has to be public safety and reducing the number of people who enter our facilities is a key factor in limiting the potential spread of this illness into our prisoner population.”

The department said it would monitor the COVID-19 outbreak to determine when visits would be restored.

It said staff was being screened before entering the building, and anyone with a temperature above 100.4 would not be allowed to work.

MDOC said the facilities had undergone additional and more frequent cleaning.

