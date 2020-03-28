President Trump approves federal disaster declaration for Michigan

(3/28/20) - President Donald Trump has approved Michigan's request for a federal disaster declaration because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The action made federal funding available for food, rental assistance, temporary housing, and other needs.

It would also allow Michigan to start setting up temporary field hospitals to deal with a surge of coronavirus patients.

State leaders recently announced they had started working with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to begin the process in case a federal disaster declaration was needed.

The declaration came after the state confirmed another 800 COVID-19 cases Friday, mostly in the Detroit area.

It brought Michigan's total number of cases to close to 3,700.

Genesee County announced 91 confirmed cases and four coronavirus deaths.

Michiganders remained under the state's mandatory 'Stay Home, Stay Safe' order.

The directive issued Monday by Governor Whitmer reinforced the shutdown of Michigan businesses not deemed essential.