Whitmer increases unemployment benefits, expands to include workers who don't currently qualify

(03/30/2020) -A record number of Michiganders have filed for unemployment during the COVID-19 pandemic, but help is on the way.

Monday, Governor Whitmer announced an agreement between the state and U.S. Department to provide benefits for those who not qualify for state unemployment benefits.

Those who are self-employed, contracted, or low wage workers.

Alesha Martin's business, Luxxlife Brow and Beauty Services in Saginaw Township is her only source of income.

Without it, she wasn't sure what she was going to do, so the Governor's announcement was a relief.

"It was definitely something to take the stress off. Going from basically working for ourselves and producing to being able to take care of our families, to no income," said business owner, Alesha Martin.

The agreement also increases weekly benefits for all unemployed workers by $600 a week for up to four months and extends benefit payments from 26-39 weeks.