Meijer asks customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip

(4/4/20) - Meijer announced it had stepped up safety precautions in the coronavirus pandemic.

It said it was part of an effort to protect shoppers and workers from COVID-19.

There were several additional changes for shoppers announced on Saturday.

According to Meijer, it was:

• Asking customers to limit the number of shoppers per trip, while understanding that some customers may need additional assistance.

• Implementing processes to monitor the number of customers in our stores. This includes managing the number of customers shopping to support proper social distancing practices.

• Conducting daily health screenings and temperature checks of team members as they arrive at the store.

• Completing installation of protective plexiglass shields at all check lanes and pharmacies in its 248 supercenters and stores.

• Adding signage and broadcast announcements inside the store educating customers about proper social distancing.

• Temporarily suspending the weekly sales ad beginning April 12 to decrease customer count inside the store.

These new steps supplement the previous actions the retailer has implemented, which include:

• Suspending the use of reusable bags by customers in its stores unless they’re being used for the retailer’s Shop & Scan program.

• Discontinued accepting beverage containers for return at its Michigan stores.

• Temporarily removed Sandy the Pony from the front end of its stores.

• Placed decals on the floor 6 feet apart in areas where customers may congregate, such as lines for check lanes, pharmacy and service desk counters.

• Suggesting customers use the length of their shopping carts to gauge appropriate distance from others where there aren’t decals on the floor.

• Implemented reduced shopping hours to support deeper cleaning overnight and re-stocking efficiency.

• Implemented dedicated shopping hours for senior citizens, customers with chronic health conditions and essential service workers.

• Encouraging use of the “express pay” option through the Meijer pharmacy enhanced text messaging program, which provides a contactless experience when picking up most prescriptions.