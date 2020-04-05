Genesee County Parks closes Flushing Dog Park due to coronavirus

Updated: Sun 1:06 PM, Apr 05, 2020

GENESEE COUNTY (WJRT) - (4/5/20) - Genesee County Parks and Recreation said the Flushing Dog Park was among a list of closures in place because of COVID-19.

It announced last month playgrounds would be closed until further notice.

The department encouraged people to get out and enjoy nature while practicing social distancing.

It said all park rules still applied, including closing at sunset.

The following properties were listed as closed:

- For-Mar Nature Preserve & Arboretum's Visitor's Center and Treehouse

- Goldenrod Disc Golf Course

- The Mounds ORV Area

- Flushing County Park's Off-Leash Dog Area

- Genesee County Parks Administrative Offices

- All Genesee County Parks playgrounds

 
