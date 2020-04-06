AAA: MI drivers filling up with cheapest gas since 2016

(4/6/20) - AAA said Michigan gas prices had hit a low not seen since February 2016.

The auto club said the average cost was $1.62 per gallon for regular unleaded, gasoline.

The average was 67 cents less than the same time last month and $1.18 less than the same time one year ago.

AAA said oil prices had dropped significantly in response to the increasing public health, financial, and economic impact of the coronavirus.

Analysts said the pandemic had created a global economic crisis, and it had devastated America’s oil industry.

They said in the first quarter, the price of U.S. crude fell harder than at any point in history, dropping 66 percent to around $20 a barrel.

